Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.06

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 2412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SILK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

