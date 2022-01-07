Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Down 0.1%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 72,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 70,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

