Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $132.34

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $132.34, but opened at $137.53. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $134.03, with a volume of 2,198 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock valued at $30,889,985. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after buying an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,755,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.