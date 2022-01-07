Simon Litherland Purchases 15 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Simon Litherland purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.55) per share, for a total transaction of £139.65 ($188.18).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.11), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($339,805.28).

On Friday, December 3rd, Simon Litherland purchased 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 891 ($12.01) per share, for a total transaction of £133.65 ($180.10).

BVIC opened at GBX 941.50 ($12.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 905.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 934.42. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 17.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.49) to GBX 1,120 ($15.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays began coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.21) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.28) to GBX 870 ($11.72) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.80) to GBX 935 ($12.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.15) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 996.88 ($13.43).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.