Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

