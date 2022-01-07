Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 19,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,758. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.17.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.