Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.