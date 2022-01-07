Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 18,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,758. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

