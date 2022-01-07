Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

