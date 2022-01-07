Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
Shares of SMPL opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.
In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.23.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
