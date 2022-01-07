Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $2,978,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $29,868,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.