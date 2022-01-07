Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market cap of $924.39 million, a P/E ratio of 99.74, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,874,495. 23.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth about $245,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

