SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

