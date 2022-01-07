SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Europe

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Europe from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

SMART Global stock opened at $64.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in SMART Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 416,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

