Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SND opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 35.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

