SmartKey Hits Market Cap of $44.00 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. SmartKey has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00059843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.