SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 9.58, but opened at 9.34. SmartRent shares last traded at 9.12, with a volume of 3,836 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 10.81.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

