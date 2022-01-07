SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 7.69 and last traded at 7.70. 17,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,104,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.19.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.71.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

