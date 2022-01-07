Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.72) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.59) to GBX 1,840 ($24.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,696 ($22.85).

Shares of LON:SN opened at GBX 1,311.50 ($17.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,273.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,362.16.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

