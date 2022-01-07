SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNC. lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.69.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$30.73 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.11 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.21.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8400001 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

