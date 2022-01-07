So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading 1% Higher

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.11. 357,504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 321,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on So-Young International from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in So-Young International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in So-Young International by 1,056.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 159,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in So-Young International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in So-Young International by 39.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

