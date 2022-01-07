Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 141,489 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $33,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

