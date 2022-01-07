Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$9.62 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

