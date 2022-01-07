Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,186 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after acquiring an additional 203,284 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.10. 627,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,775,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.16. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

