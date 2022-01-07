Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,744 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 968,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 192,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

