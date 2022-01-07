Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.51. 39,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,892. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.