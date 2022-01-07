SOMESING Hits Market Capitalization of $143.14 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $143.14 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

