Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,970 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.