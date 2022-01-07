Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,115. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $251.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

