Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 45,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.87. 207,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,541,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

