Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.71. 11,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.