Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 210 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,217 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

