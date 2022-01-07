Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SONVY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. 7,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,530. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

