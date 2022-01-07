South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get South Atlantic Bancshares alerts:

South Atlantic Bancshares stock remained flat at $$15.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.80. South Atlantic Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Atlantic Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.