Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410,692 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 189,987 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Airlines worth $72,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.80 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.