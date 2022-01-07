Sovarnum Capital L.P. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,278 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth $17,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth $11,691,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Air Lease stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

