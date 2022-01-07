Sovarnum Capital L.P. Trims Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,587 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,467. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

