Sovarnum Capital L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.8% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.