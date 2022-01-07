S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 26,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 41,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in S&P Global by 20.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,525. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.