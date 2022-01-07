SparkPoint (SRK) Tops One Day Volume of $297,851.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $297,851.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00055733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006346 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,556,206,159 coins and its circulating supply is 8,319,792,438 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

