SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 196,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,431,646 shares.The stock last traded at $362.42 and had previously closed at $362.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

