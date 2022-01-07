SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Managed Account Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,748 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 777,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,465,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 63,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $70.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.