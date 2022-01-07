SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) is LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF comprises 3.8% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 3.94% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $157.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $159.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average of $149.72.

