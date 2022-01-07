SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,953. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.55 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

