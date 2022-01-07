SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.4% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $104.98 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

