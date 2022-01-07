SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $104.98 and a 12 month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.