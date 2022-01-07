SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

