Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00207257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00037896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00036197 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00471894 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00085352 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.