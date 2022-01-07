Spheroid Universe 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,423.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $69,423.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00076046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.88 or 0.07531292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.39 or 1.00198044 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007627 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

