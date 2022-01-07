Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.83% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE SPR opened at $45.83 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

