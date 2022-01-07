Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. MKM Partners currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

